How to connect a wireless mouse to your Mac computer in 2 different ways

Kelly Laffey
jannoon028/ShutterstockTo connect a wireless mouse to your Mac, you’ll need to figure out what type of mouse you have.

Messy cords on a desk can strike a negative chord with today’s workforce, making a wireless mouse a welcome change from the wired alternative. Aside from aesthetics, a wireless mouse just moves and feels so much better than a wired one.

There are two common types of wireless mice, and the way you’ll connect yours to a Mac depends on which type you have.

A RF mouse operates off of radio frequencies, and requires you to simply plug a USB dongle into your Mac. Make sure the mouse is powered on and within range, and you should be able to use it within the minute – there shouldn’t be any real syncing process required.

A Bluetooth-enabled wireless mouse without a dongle, however, requires you to first sync the mouse with your Mac.

How to connect a wireless mouse to a Mac

1. Turn the mouse on, and make sure it’s within range of your Mac. Depending on the mouse, you may need to press a button to put it into pairing mode.

2. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

3. Select “System Preferences…”

1 Wireless KeyboardSteven John/Business InsiderClick on ‘System Preferences’ from the Apple dropdown menu.

4. Click the “Bluetooth” icon.

2 Wireless KeyboardSteven John/Business InsiderSelect the Bluetooth icon.

5. If it’s not already on, select “Turn Bluetooth On.”

6. Wait for your mouse to appear on the list. Click on its icon or the word “Connect” to finish the pairing process.

Step6Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderClick on your mouse, and the text will indicate when it’s connected. Note that your mouse needs to be within range of your device.
