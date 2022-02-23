How to connect a wireless mouse to your Mac computer

To connect a wireless mouse to your Mac, you’ll need to figure out what type of mouse you have. jannoon028/Shutterstock

Connecting a wireless mouse to your Mac will likely require either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.

A Bluetooth mouse will need to be connected to your Mac using the Bluetooth menu in System Preferences.

A mouse needing a USB dongle should work when plugged in without further configuration.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Messy cords on a desk can strike a negative chord with today’s workforce, making a wireless mouse a welcome change from the wired alternative. Aside from aesthetics, a wireless mouse just moves and feels so much better than a wired one.

There are two common types of wireless mice, and the way you’ll connect yours to a Mac depends on which type you have.

A RF mouse operates off of radio frequencies, and just requires you to plug a USB dongle into your Mac. Make sure the mouse is powered on and within range, and you should be able to use it within the minute — there shouldn’t be any real syncing process required.

A Bluetooth-enabled wireless mouse without a dongle, however, requires you to first sync the mouse with your Mac.

How to connect a wireless mouse to a Mac

1. Turn the mouse on, and make sure it’s within range of your Mac. Depending on the mouse, you may need to press a button to put it into pairing mode.

2. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

3. Select System Preferences…

Open System Preferences. Kyle Wilson/Insider

4. Click the Bluetooth icon.

Click on Bluetooth. Kyle Wilson/Insider

5. If it’s not already on, select Turn Bluetooth On.

Quick tip: Bluetooth mice typically have a range of approximately 100 feet (30.48m), or 30 meters.



6. Wait for your mouse to appear on the list. Click on its icon or the Connect button to finish the pairing process.

Click Connect and follow any prompts. Kyle Wilson/Insider