How to connect a wireless keyboard to a Mac computer in 5 simple steps

Kite_rin/Shutterstock You’ll likely need to enter a short code to connect a wireless keyboard to your Mac.

You can connect a wireless keyboard to your Mac in the same way that you pair any other Bluetooth device.

Many Bluetooth-enabled wireless keyboards will connect to your Mac, and once you’ve paired them, connecting them again is a quick process.

If you connect a wireless keyboard to your MacBook, its built-in keyboard will continue to work as normal.

If you want to kick back on the couch and type on your Mac from across the room, or if you just want to use a new keyboard, it’s easy to connect a wireless keyboard to a Mac computer.

You can connect a wireless keyboard to a Mac desktop computer, like an iMac or Mac Mini, or even a MacBook laptop. If you connect a keyboard to a MacBook, it doesn’t cancel out the laptop’s built-in keyboard – you can use either one you want.

How to connect a wireless keyboard to your Mac



1. Turn on the wireless keyboard.

2. Click the Apple logo at the top left corner of the screen and hit “System Preferences.”

Steven John/Business Insider You’ll need to find your Bluetooth menu, which is in the System Preferences app.

3. Click on the Bluetooth icon to be taken to taken to the pairing screen.

Steven John/Business Insider Select the Bluetooth icon.

4. Put the keyboard into active pairing mode. The way to do this will vary by keyboard, so check the specific instructions for your keyboard.

5. When the device’s name pops up on the screen in the Bluetooth window, click on it.

Steven John/Business Insider Make sure your keyboard is in pairing mode, and that it’s close to your Mac.

You will now likely have to tap a series of keys on the wireless keyboard before your computer will recognise it.

These are often the Z key and the question mark (?) key.

Once you’ve finished this process, your wireless keyboard should pair with your Mac.

