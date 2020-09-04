How to connect a Sonos speaker to your network or troubleshoot the connection, and stream music from every corner of your house

Summary List Placement

Vantage_DS/shutterstock It should only take a few minutes to connect a new Sonos speaker.

To connect a Sonos speaker to your network, you can use the Sonos mobile app.

The Sonos app should connect your speaker automatically, but if it doesn’t, use the “Add Product” menu.

Once your new Sonos speaker is connected to your Wi-Fi network, it should sync with the rest of your speakers.

Sonos speakers are easy to set up, and will connect to your home’s Sonos system more or less automatically.

If you’ve purchased a new speaker and want to connect it, or you are moving your speakers to a new home and Wi-Fi network, here’s what you need to do.

How to connect a Sonos speaker to your network



1. Make sure you’ve installed the Sonos app on your mobile device, and logged in with your Sonos account information. Sonos is available for iPhone and Android devices.

2. Plug in your Sonos speaker and wait for it to power up.

3. Start the Sonos app. If you see the message “New Sonos product found,” tap “Learn more.” If you don’t see the message, tap “Add Product.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the ‘Add Product’ link if the app doesn’t automatically sense the new speaker.

4. Follow the on-screen directions. The app will advise you to plug in the speaker. If you’ve already done this, tap “Continue” and wait while the app searches the network for your speaker.

5. When the app finds your speaker, tap “Set up this product.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Your Sonos speaker should appear automatically. If it doesn’t, ensure it is plugged in.

6. When you see “Set up Sonos” on your Wi-Fi page, tap “Continue.”

7. Choose your Wi-Fi network and tap “Use this network.”

8. Enter the Wi-Fi password.

9. Tap “Continue.” The speaker is now connected to your Wi-Fi network.

What to do if Sonos can’t find your new speaker



If you try to set up a new speaker and the Sonos app can’t find it even after plugging in the speaker, you might need to factory reset the speaker. This often happens when you buy a used speaker.

Here’s how to reset it:

1. Unplug your troublesome speaker.

2. Press and hold the Join button (which looks like an infinity symbol or two arrows, depending on which model you own) while you plug the speaker back in. On some older models, there is no Join button; press and hold the Play/Pause button instead.

3. Continue holding the button until the speaker’s status light flashes orange and white. Now you can release the button.

4. When the light flashes green, the speaker has been reset and you can try to set it up again.

If this doesn’t work, you should uninstall and reinstall the Sonos app.

