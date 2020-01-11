How to connect your Spotify account to Facebook using a computer or mobile device

Reuters It’s a simple process to connect your Spotify and Facebook accounts.

You can easily connect your Spotify account to Facebook using a mobile device or computer. The processes on desktop and mobile are very simple and similar.

When you connect your Spotify account with your Facebook account, you can share your favourite music and see what your friends are listening to with ease.

With over 100 million paid users as of April 2019, Spotify is one of the premier music streaming services.

There are many reasons why it’s so popular, but one of the reasons is its effectiveness as a form of social media, as well as a music-streaming app. With the integration of Facebook,Spotify allows you to share your favourite music, see what your friends are listening to, and collaborate on playlists with ease.

If you haven’t yet connected your Spotify account to Facebook, you’re missing out on several key features that make the app enjoyable. Luckily, you can easily connect Spotify to Facebook.

Here’s how to do it using either the desktop or mobile app.

How to connect Spotify to Facebook on a mobile device

1. Open Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the settings icon in the upper right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the gear icon to open Settings on Spotify.

3. Under settings, tap “Social.”

4. At the bottom of the Social menu, tap “Connect to Facebook”.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Connect to Facebook’ to connect the two platforms.

5. Enter your Facebook log in information, then tap “OK” to confirm.

How to connect Spotify to Facebook on a computer

1. Open Spotify on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on your name in the upper right corner and then “Settings” in the dropdown list.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Settings’ in drop-down menu.

3. Under “Facebook,” click the “Connect to Facebook” button.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Connect to Facebook’ on your desktop to connect the two platforms.

4. Enter your Facebook log in information to complete the process.

