How to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker

Steven John
Elaine Thompson/APYou can connect your Spotify account to your Amazon Echo and play music directly from your speaker.

  • You can connect Spotify to Alexa on your Amazon Echo, allowing you to use Alexa to play music using your Spotify account.
  • Alexa can play Spotify music using either the free version of Spotify or Spotify Premium.
  • Once your Spotify account is linked to your Echo device, you can ask for specific songs, artists, or genres, or just say “Alexa, play Spotify.”
Spotify allows you to create perfectly curated playlists, with the ability to add music, podcasts, news, and more. So wouldn’t it be convenient if you could access all that content through your Amazon Echo device?

Luckily, you can – and quite easily, too. It won’t take you much longer to set up Spotify on your Echo than it will to read the rest of this article, so in no time you’ll be saying: “Alexa, play my discovery mix!”

To do this, you’ll just need to use the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device. Here’s how to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon Echo device.

How to connect your Spotify to an Alexa device

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device, then tap the three lines in the top corner. Select “Settings” from the menu.

How to connect Spotify to AlexaSteven John/Business InsiderTap the three lines to open a menu.

2. Scroll down and tap “Music” or “Music & Podcasts.”

How to connect Spotify to AlexaSteven John/Business InsiderNote that the ‘Music’ section may also be displayed as ‘Music & Podcasts.’

3. Tap “Link New Service.”

4. Tap “Spotify,” then tap the “ENABLE TO USE” button.

How to connect Spotify to AlexaSteven John/Business InsiderYou can also connect other media services, like Pandora and Apple Music.

5. Log into your Spotify account when prompted to complete linking the platform to your device.

Once it’s linked, you can start playing Spotify with just your voice. Try saying: “Alexa, play Spotify.”

