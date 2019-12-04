How to connect your Roku device to Google Assistant to control your Roku with voice commands

Dave Johnson
RokuIt’s possible to connect your Roku to Google Assistant, so you can control Roku with your voice instead of the remote.

Whether you have a Google Nest device in your home or just the free Google Assistant app on your phone, you can voice control your Roku media player using Google.

Once set up, you can command your Roku to play, pause, fast forward, start channels, search by genre (“show me comedies on Roku”), adjust volume, and more.

It’s not always simpler or faster than just using the Roku remote, but having the option is convenient, and can be more fun. Be aware that not all channels can be voice-controlled: Netflix, for example, won’t respond to Google voice commands.

Here’s how to connect your Roku media player to Google Assistant.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Roku Ultra (From $US99.99 at Best Buy)

Google Nest Hub (From $US129.99 at Best Buy)

How to connect your Roku to Google Assistant

1. Start the Google Assistant app on your phone.

2. Tap your account picture at the top right of the screen.

3. Tap “Devices” to open the Devices tab.

4. Tap “Add…”

Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can add the Roku to Google Assistant on the Devices tab of your account page.

5. On the Add a device page, tap “Link a smart home device.”

6. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen and then search for “Roku.” When you see Roku appear in the results, tap it.

Dave Johnson/Business InsiderSearch for and select Roku when you see it in the results.

7. If necessary, sign into your Roku account, then tap “Accept and Continue” to allow Google to connect to the Roku.

8. If you have more than one Roku in your home, choose the devices you want to connect and tap “Continue.”

Dave Johnson/Business InsiderChoose the Roku devices (if you have more than one) that you want to connect to Google.

9. Finally, tap “Link to the Google app.”

How to connect Roku to Google Assistant 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderWhen you’re done, you’ll see some example commands you can give Google Assistant to control Roku.
