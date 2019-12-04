How to connect your Roku device to Google Assistant to control your Roku with voice commands

- You can connect Roku to Google Assistant to control your Roku device with voice commands.
- You’ll need to add your Roku media player using the Google Assistant mobile app, where you’ll be able to link the devices and enable voice control.
Whether you have a Google Nest device in your home or just the free Google Assistant app on your phone, you can voice control your Roku media player using Google.
Once set up, you can command your Roku to play, pause, fast forward, start channels, search by genre (“show me comedies on Roku”), adjust volume, and more.
It’s not always simpler or faster than just using the Roku remote, but having the option is convenient, and can be more fun. Be aware that not all channels can be voice-controlled: Netflix, for example, won’t respond to Google voice commands.
Here’s how to connect your Roku media player to Google Assistant.
How to connect your Roku to Google Assistant
1. Start the Google Assistant app on your phone.
2. Tap your account picture at the top right of the screen.
3. Tap “Devices” to open the Devices tab.
4. Tap “Add…”
5. On the Add a device page, tap “Link a smart home device.”
6. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen and then search for “Roku.” When you see Roku appear in the results, tap it.
7. If necessary, sign into your Roku account, then tap “Accept and Continue” to allow Google to connect to the Roku.
8. If you have more than one Roku in your home, choose the devices you want to connect and tap “Continue.”
9. Finally, tap “Link to the Google app.”
