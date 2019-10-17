How to connect your PS4 controller to a Mac computer wirelessly to play digitally downloaded games

George Dolgikh/Shutterstock You can connect your PS4 controller to a Mac to play games on your computer.

A Mac computer is a powerful machine that’s well up to the challenge of handling the memory and graphics associated with a PlayStation 4 game, so why not play PS4 games on your Mac?

One reason might be that you hate the idea of using the keyboard, trackpad, and a mouse to game.

Well, you don’t have to. It’s easy to connect a PlayStation 4DualShock 4 controller to your Mac so that you can enjoy gameplay in just the same manner as you would with the console.

Also, you’ll need to unpair your DualShock 4 controller from your PS4, so let’s do that first.

How to unpair your PS4 controller from the console



1. Open the “Settings” menu on your PS4 and select “Devices.”

2. Click “Bluetooth Devices” and select “DualShock 4.”

3. Hit “Disconnect.”

Amazon The PS4 DualShock 4 controller greatly enhances game play.

How to connect your PS4 controller to a Mac using Bluetooth



1. Press and hold the PS4 button, on the bottom-centre of the controller’s face, and the “SHARE” button simultaneously for several seconds.

2. Click the Bluetooth icon at the top right of your Mac’s home screen and select “Open Bluetooth Preferences…”

Steven John/Business Insider You can also access Mac Bluetooth settings through the System Preferences menu opened the Apple logo.

3. A device will appear labelled “Wireless Controller.” Click on it.

And just like that, your PS4 controller is paired to your Mac computer.

