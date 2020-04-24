How to connect a PS4 controller to your Android phone or tablet to play games with it

Chrissy Montelli
George Dolgikh/ShutterstockIt’s easy to connect a PS4 controller you your Android device.

Mobile games have become one of the most popular forms of gaming, with millions of Android users playing each day.

But did you know that it’s possible to play games on your Android using your PlayStation 4 controller? It’s true – and it’s not as tricky as it sounds.

Here’s how to connect a PS4 controller to your Android phone or tablet.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US859.99 at Walmart)

How to connect PS4 controller to Android

In order to set up a PS4 controller with your Android mobile device, you’ll need to make sure the PS4 controller is set to pairing mode. To do this, your PlayStation 4 and PS4 controller must both be off.

1. To set your PS4 controller to pairing mode, press and hold on the PS button and the Share button at the same time. When done properly, the light on the back of the controller will start to flash.

How to connect PS4 controller to Android 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe back of the controller will flash blue.

2. To pair your PS4 controller with your Android device, Bluetooth must be enabled on your Android. Swipe your finger downward from the top of your screen to pull open the quick selection menu, then tap and hold the Bluetooth icon.

How to connect PS4 controller to Android 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderHold your finger down on the Bluetooth icon to open the Bluetooth menu.

3. With Bluetooth enabled, “Wireless Controller” should be one of the options in the “Available devices” menu. If you can’t see “Wireless Controller” as one of the options, tap “Scan” at the top of the screen. Tap on “Wireless Controller” when it appears.

How to connect PS4 controller to Android 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTurn on Bluetooth and connect.

4. Tap “OK” to finish pairing your PS4 controller with your Android device.

How to connect PS4 controller to Android 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderConfirm that you want to connect.

Keep in mind that not all mobile games are compatible with the PS4 controller.

Once you’re ready to switch back over to your PlayStation 4, you will need to turn off Bluetooth on your Android device, and pair the PS4 controller with the PS4 system once more.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.