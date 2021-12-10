How to connect your MacBook or Windows laptop to a TV in 2 different ways

There are multiple ways you can connect a Windows laptop or MacBook to your TV. Maksym Povozniuk/Shutterstock

Need a bigger display for your laptop? You can buy a second monitor, but don’t overlook the giant flatscreen TV in your living room — the HD or 4K display can do a superb job of serving as a large desktop for your computer. There are a few easy ways to connect your Windows or Mac laptop to your TV.

How to connect a PC laptop to a TV

You can connect your laptop to a TV by either a wired or wireless connection.

Connect your laptop to a TV with an HDMI cable

The most straightforward way to connect your laptop to a TV is via HDMI. Simply plug an HDMI cable into your laptop and then plug the other end into an available HDMI port on your TV. It’ll automatically transfer both audio and video to the TV. This approach is most practical if your laptop has an HDMI port. If it doesn’t, you will need a USB-C-to-HDMI adapter.

Connect your laptop to a TV using Chromecast

If you prefer, you can connect your laptop to the TV wirelessly via Chromecast.

1. Plug the power cable into the Chromecast.

2. Plug the Chromecast into one of your TV’s available HDMI ports.

3. Plug the Chromecast into a wall outlet.

4. Install the Google Home app on your iOS or Android phone. After it’s installed, start the app and follow the instructions to set up Chromecast on your TV.

5. On your laptop, start Chrome.

6. At the top right, click the three-dot menu and click Cast…

7. In the list of available devices, choose your TV. Your laptop’s display should now appear on the TV.

Find the option to cast your screen in Chrome’s three-dot menu. Dave Johnson

How to connect a MacBook to a TV

You can connect your MacBook to a TV by a wired, HDMI connection or wirelessly with an Apple TV.

Connect your MacBook to a TV with an HDMI cable

Like a Windows laptop, you should be able to connect your Mac laptop into a TV using HDMI. In most cases, you’ll need an adapter to connect the Mac’s Thunderbolt port to HDMI for your TV.

You’ll probably need an adapter to connect your MacBook to your TV’s HDMI port. Insider

After that, do this:

1. On the Mac, click the Apple logo and then choose System Preferences…

2. In the System Preferences window, click Displays.

3. In the Resolution section, make sure Resolution is set to Default for display.

Be sure to configure your Mac’s display settings. Dave Johnson

4. Click the Back arrow at the top of the window and then click Sound.

5. Select your TV’s speakers from the list of audio options.

Connect your MacBook to a TV using Apple TV

1. On the Mac, click the Apple logo and then choose System Preferences…

2. Click Displays.

3. At the bottom of the window, click the drop-down menu to the right of AirPlay Display and make sure Apple TV is selected.

Set the AirPlay Display to Apple TV. Dave Johnson

4. A four-digit code should now appear on your TV. Enter that code in the AirPlay Device Password pop-up window and click OK. The MacBook’s display should now be on your TV.

