How to connect an iPhone to your LG Smart TV with a free third-party app, to mirror and stream content between devices

LG’s line of Smart TVs are – for all intents and purposes – technically more compatible with the operating system of Android phones.

However, thanks to enterprising third-party apps, Apple loyalists still have plenty of ways to mirror their iPhones to LG Smart TVs.

And mirroring is a great, user-friendly way to connect your device to a larger screen, allowing you to cast content on a Smart TV – just like AirPlay Mirroring through an Apple TV.

Mirroring has other uses as well, allowing you to wirelessly transmit photos, presentations, and other content quickly and seamlessly to a LG Smart TV.

After testing several third-party mirroring apps, we found an app that’s free, surprisingly simple to use, and (mostly) high-functioning. Here’s how to use it.

How to connect your iPhone to an LGSmart TV



Here are eight simple steps for mirroring your iPhone to an LG Smart TV with the free TV Assist app:

1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.

2. Search for the “TV Assist” app and install it.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Find TV Assist in the App Store and download it.

3. Open the TV Assist app.

4. Allow the app to access any type of content you’d like to mirror to your TV, such as your iPhone’s camera or microphone.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The TV Assist app can mirror any content on your iPhone, like those pictures of your dog hiding in houseplants.

5. Make sure both your iPhone and LG Smart TV are on the same local wireless network or casting will not be possible. You may need to disable any VPN services on the iPhone.

6. That’s pretty much it – you can sign into as many third-party streaming or uploading services as you care to within the app, allowing you to access content beyond just what’s physically on your phone.

You may notice that there are several other mirroring apps in the App Store. Some are pricey. Some are prone to crashing. Some are both.

After testing these apps, we found TV Assist to be the best all-around compromise.

The free version is highly serviceable on its own, and the ads are not terribly invasive, although there is also a paid version that removes ads and allows unlimited media storage within the app.

