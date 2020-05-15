How to connect your Fitbit device to a Strava fitness account to level up your exercise

Fitbit Strava has a dedicated Fitbit website.

You can connect your Fitbit device to the Strava app and make the most out of your exercise sessions by visiting strava.fitbit.com.

To connect your Fitbit and Strava profiles, register for free accounts with both personal health and training platforms.

Strava combines GPS tracking, biometric information, and user-inputted data into algorithms that help athletes analyse and improve their training and athletic performance.

Whether you’re running, rowing or cycling, to make the most of the Strava app, consider syncing it to a device like a Fitbit. This line of fitness bands and smartwatches help you track your heart rate, calories burned, steps, and more. When linked, you have the ultimate fitness tracker.

Fitbit’s detailed look at your biometrics and Strava’s ability to map your routes, track your times, and monitor things like speed and elevation, will provide you with mountains of data. Both Fitbit and Strava offer free accounts, though those willing to pay an annual $US60 fee can unlock advanced training, safety, and analysis features through Strava’s “Summit Perks.”

If you have active Strava and Fitbit accounts, merging them is a quick and easy process that will help you get a bigger picture of your body and the effectiveness of your workout routine. Once linked, activity history for past workouts won’t automatically sync but you can manually input them. All future activity, however, will appear.

Here’s how to connect your Strava account to your Fitbit.

How to connect the Strava app to your Fitbit account on a computer

1. Go to strava.fitbit.com on your phone or computer and then tap or click “Connect.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This screen explains the process of connecting your Fitbit device and Strava account.

2. Click “Authorise” to allow your Fitbit to connect with your Strava account.

Abbey White/Business Insider By clicking ‘Authorise, you are granting Strava the ability to upload your activities from Fitbit automatically.

3. Log into your Strava account.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can use your Facebook or personal email to register a free Strava account.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to authorise Strava connecting to your Fitbit.

Steven John/Business Insider Use Strava’s iPhone or Android app to track your speed, distance, and elevation during outdoor exercise.

