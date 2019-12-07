How to connect your Chromebook to a Wi-Fi network, whether you've joined it before or need to enter it manually

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock You can connect your Chromebook to Wi-Fi in just a few steps, and it should automatically connect if you’ve joined that network before.

It’s easy to connect your Chromebook to Wi-Fi, as long as you know the password of the network you’re trying to join (if it has one).

If you’ve already joined a Wi-Fi network on your Chromebook, it should automatically connect to your Chromebook going forward.

A computer without Wi-Fi can be a massive hindrance to getting work done, especially if you have a Chromebook and haven’t set up Google Docs offline.

But getting connected to Wi-Fi is easy – you just have to know where to go to activate it and connect to your local network. Here’s how to get it done.

How to connect your Chromebook to Wi-Fi

Before you can connect to Wi-Fi, you’ll have to enable it. Here’s how to do it:

1. In the bottom-right corner of the screen, click into the area with the Wi-Fi symbol (if it isn’t enabled, you’ll see an outline without an available signal inside).

2. Click “Not connected” – you’ll see the Wi-Fi button turn on and it will automatically search for local networks.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on ‘Not connected’ to search for Wi-Fi networks.

3. If you’ve already established a local Wi-Fi connection, it should automatically connect. Otherwise, select one from the available list and enter the password, or click the Wi-Fi button with the plus sign (next to the place where you would toggle the Wi-Fi on or off) to join another network.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the Wi-Fi icon with a plus sign if you don’t see your network.

4. Enter the SSID of the network you want to join, then enter the password, if necessary.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Enter the SSID and password for the network.

If you’re having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi, you may need to restart your Chromebook, or think about getting a new router if your connection is weak. Google Wi-Fi offers one of the best connections for a standard home, and will go perfectly with your Chromebook.

