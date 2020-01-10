How to connect your Chromebook to your TV, either with or without an adaptor

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock You can connect your Chromebook to your TV using an HDMI cable or an adaptor.

It might be easy to connect your Chromebook to your TV with an HDMI cable, though some Chromebooks may require an adaptor to plug an HDMI into a USB-C port.

After connecting, make sure “Mirror Internal Display” is turned on in your settings.

Connecting your Chromebook to your TV will display the same items on your computer screen, including Chrome webpages, photos, and apps.

Whether you’re sharing a slideshow of vacation photos in your living room or projecting a presentation at work, it’s helpful to know how to connect your Chromebook to any TV.

To do so, you’ll need an HDMI cable. Many Chromebooks will also require an adaptor, which allows the HDMI cable to be plugged into a USB-C port. After connecting to your laptop, plug the other end of the cable into a TV port and be sure to switch your TV input to the appropriate channel.

You’ll also want to make sure “Mirror Internal Display” is checked in your Chromebook settings, so your computer screen is properly mirrored on your TV.

Here’s how to do it.

How to connect your Chromebook to your TV with an HDMI cable



1. Start by plugging the HDMI cable into your laptop.

If an adaptor is required, plug the cord into the adaptor first and then fit the adaptor into one of your Chromebook’s USB-C ports on the side of the keyboard.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Use an adaptor if needed.

2. Plug the other end of the HDMI cord into your TV. Many TVs have multiple ports located on the back, sides, or bottom of the screen.

3. Turn on or wake up your Chromebook. A pop-up may appear confirming your Chromebook is connected.

4. Make sure you’ve changed your TV input to the appropriate channel. For many TVs, this should be labelled as “HDMI 3” or “HDMI 4.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select the correct HDMI.

5. After selecting the correct HDMI input, your desktop background should appear on the TV screen.

6. To ensure all items on your computer are properly displayed on the TV, you’ll also need to turn on “Mirror Internal Imaging” in your settings. Access your Chromebook settings from the Launcher or by clicking the time in the bottom-right hand corner of your desktop.

7. Click “Advanced” on the left hand side of the pop-up.

8. Select “Device” followed by “Displays.”

9. Scroll down to the “Arrangement” section.

10. Check the “Mirror Internal Display” box. This will turn the white box to a blue checkmark.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Check ‘Mirror Internal Display.’

You should now see your entire computer screen now mirrored (instead of just the desktop background). You are free to open apps such as YouTube or Microsoft Office, as well as browse Chrome or your Google Drive to display web pages and other documents.

