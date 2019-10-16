You can connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch with a special transmitter — here's how

Nintendo To connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch, you’ll need to buy a transmitter.

You can’t connect Bluetooth headphones to the Nintendo Switch without a special accessory.

If you want to connect headphones to the Switch, you’ll need to use a Bluetooth transmitter that plugs into the Switch’s headphone jack.

One would think that with all the features built into a Nintendo Switch console, it would be possible to connect a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones. However, you can’t – at least, not without special equipment.

While you can’t directly pair Bluetooth headphones to a Nintendo Switch, there is a relatively easy way to work around the issue: a Bluetooth transmitter.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch



The solution is to convert the Switch’s regular 3.5 mm headphone jack into a Bluetooth transmitter by using a special dongle.

Steven John/Business Insider The Nintendo Switch cannot pair with Bluetooth headphones without the use of a third-party transmitter — the small white box in this photo.

You can get a good Bluetooth transmitter on Amazon, and the dongle can convert any device with an audio jack into a Bluetooth-friendly system.

Just plug the transmitter into the audio output jack on the top of the Nintendo Switch, and then pair it with your Bluetooth headphones.

Here’s an example of how to do so with the transmitter linked above:

1. With the dongle inserted into the Switch, hold the pair button for several seconds to place it into pairing mode. Most will flash once in this mode.

2. Now hold down the pair button on your headphones. When the light on the dongle becomes solid, you have successfully paired the devices.

Steven John/Business Insider A small Bluetooth dongle allows Bluetooth-enabled earbuds or headphones to work with the Switch.

Be sure to follow the pairing instructions included in your specific transmitter’s manual.

The audio will now play just as it would through a pair of headphones connected by wire.

Of course, an even easier solution here is to simply use headphones with a physical wire, and plug them into the 3.5 mm jack. But this option won’t give you nearly as much flexibility.

