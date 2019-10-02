How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Apple Watch

Shutterstock You can connect Bluetooth headphones to your Apple Watch in just a few steps, whether you have AirPods or a third-party pair.

You can use your Apple Watch to play music, podcasts, and other audio you’ve stored on the watch for whenever your iPhone isn’t in range.

Before you can do that, though, you’ll need to connect your watch to Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

You can use AirPods (which sync with your Apple Watch automatically) or any standard set of Bluetooth headphones. Here’s how to do it.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to an Apple Watch



1. Put your headphones or earbuds in pairing mode. The specific method varies depending upon what model you own, but generally you simply need to press and hold the power button for six to ten seconds until the status light starts flashing. Refer to your headphones user guide for details.

2. On your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown and start the Settings app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

3. Tap “Bluetooth.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Bluetooth page lists all the devices that are in range and ready to pair.

4. In the list of devices on the Bluetooth page, tap the headphones when they appear. If you don’t see them, make sure your headphones are still in Pairing mode, and make sure Bluetooth is turned on at the bottom of the screen on the Apple Watch (swipe the button to the right if needed).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After pairing, the headphones should appear connected and ready for use.

The headphones should pair automatically and you’ll be ready to listen to audio through your Apple Watch.

