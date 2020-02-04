How to connect an Android device to your TV in 2 different ways

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You might need to buy special hardware to connect your Android device to a TV.

You can connect an Android phone or tablet to a TV in a few ways.

With an HDMI adaptor, you can display your Android screen’s exact contents on the TV.

Certain apps and devices also support “casting,” which lets you wirelessly send videos and photos from your phone to the TV.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the coolest aspects of the modern-day Android smartphone is its ability to connect to a TV. This works especially well with a Smart TV, although one isn’t required to complete most of these tips.

Here are two main ways to connect your Android phone or tablet to a TV, and what sort of display you’ll get with each option.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to connect your Android device to a TV

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Several options exist for connecting your Android mobile device to your TV set. Here’s what you need to know.

Use a HDMI cable adaptor

Amazon With an HDMI-to-USB adaptor like the one shown, you can connect your phone to a TV.

This is probably the easiest way to connect an Android device to your TV.

HDMI cables connect into the back of your television to transfer both audio and video from an external device, like a laptop or gaming console. All you have to do is plug it in.

Typically, Android devices aren’t compatible with HDMI cables themselves, but HDMI-to-Android adapters exist that allow you to project your Android’s screen the same way you would with a regular HDMI cable.

You’ll need to know which type of adaptor you’ll need based on the charging port of your Android; newer models like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 use a USB-C input, whereas many other models use a micro-USB connection.

Once you connect it, your TV will display everything that’s on your Android’s screen.

Cast your Android to a TV set

Google You have numerous options for casting.

“Casting” refers to streaming via a wireless network. By connecting your TV and Android mobile device to the same Wi-Fi network, you should be able to stream content from apps like YouTube or Netflix.

Devices such as the Google Chromecast and the Roku series of streaming devices are useful for successful casting, but you can also cast using third-party apps built into your Smart TV.

Apps that allow you to cast won’t show your Android’s exact screen on the TV. They will instead show videos and photos in a format that better fits the size and shape of the TV.

Plenty of third-party apps are available which let you connect your Android to your TV using Wi-Fi. Try out different apps to see which one you like best.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.