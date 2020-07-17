How to connect Alexa to your Xbox One and control the console with your voice

AP Images It only takes a few minutes to connect an Alexa-enabled device to your Xbox One.

You can connect an Alexa-enabled speaker to your Xbox One to control your Xbox One with your voice.

Once you connect Alexa to your Xbox One, you can use voice commands to turn on your Xbox One console, adjust the volume, launch games and apps, and more.

Connecting Alexa to your Xbox One involves changing the settings on your console, then going through your Alexa app to complete the connection.

You’ll need to have an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo, set up beforehand.

A wireless Xbox One controller is pretty cool. Even better? Navigating and controlling Xbox with just your voice.

While you’ll still need to use your hands to play all your favourite games, connecting an Alexa-enabled device to an Xbox One allows you to use voice commands to control everything, from the volume level to whichever app is open.

To do this, you’ll just need your Xbox One, an Alexa-enabled device, and an iPhone or Android device with the Alexa app.

How to connect Alexa to your Xbox One



Enable Instant-on

First of all, you need to set your Xbox to “Instant-on” mode. This lets your Xbox go into a sort of resting mode instead of turning off, and is required to connect and use your Alexa-enabled device.

To do this:

1. Turn on your Xbox One and press the Home button – this is the big Xbox logo in the middle of your controller – to open a menu of options.

2. In the row of options along the top of this menu, scroll all the way to the right, to open the “System” menu. Once there, select “Settings.”

3. Scroll down to “Power & Startup,” and then select “Power mode & startup.”

4. In the new menu, scroll over to the middle column, labelled “Power mode.” Select it, and then in the drop-down menu, select “Instant-on.”

Enable digital assistants

Now, to connect your virtual assistant with your gaming console, you need to change the digital assistant settings on your Xbox One.

1. Once again, turn on your Xbox One and press the Home button, then scroll over to the right to select “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” choose “Kinect & devices.” Then, select “Digital assistants.”

3. Select “Enable digital assistants.” If prompted, sign into your Xbox account.

Connect your Alexa-enabled device

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to switch over to your phone to complete the process:

1. Open the Alexa app and tap the menu icon at the top-left.

2. Tap “Skills & Games” on the menu that opens.

3. Tap the magnifying glass and search for “Xbox.” Once it appears in the search results, tap it.

4. Tap “Enable to Use,” and then sign into the Microsoft account linked to your Xbox One.

Steven John/Business Insider You’ll need to connect your Amazon account to your Microsoft account.

The two devices are now linked.

Alexa commands to use on Xbox One



After following the above steps, Amazon Alexa is now connected to Xbox One.

Here is a list of Alexa voice commands that work with Xbox One:

“Alexa, tell Xbox to pause”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to resume”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to turn up the volume”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to turn the volume down by 50 per cent”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to turn off”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to launch Rocket League”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to launch Netflix”

“Alexa, tell Xbox to start broadcasting”

“Alexa, ask Xbox what I can say”

