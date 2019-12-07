How to connect Alexa to a Roku device, so you can control your Roku with voice commands

Shutterstock To connect Alexa to Roku, you’ll need to use the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or Android phone.

You can connect Alexa to Roku if you have a compatible Amazon device, so you can easily control Roku with voice commands.

When you connect Alexa to Roku, you can use voice commands to start apps, control playback, or search for content.

To set up Roku and Alexa, you need to enable the Roku skill in the Alexa app on your phone.

If you have multiple Roku devices or more than one Alexa, you may also need to specify which devices to enable in the Advanced Settings.

Some streaming media players come with voice control built in. Apple TV can be controlled with Siri, for example, and the Fire TV remote supports voice search.

But there’s no need to be jealous: You can connect your Roku player to Amazon’s Alexa, which lets you control it from any Amazon Echo smart speaker or TV with Alexa built in. If you also have a Google Home device, you can control your Roku using Google Assistant.

Once you’ve set up your Roku with Alexa, you can command your Roku by saying things like:

Alexa, launch YouTube on Roku.

Alexa, pause on Roku.

Alexa, find comedies on Roku.

How to connect Alexa to Roku



1. On your phone, start the Amazon Alexa app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines (known as a hamburger menu) in the upper left corner of the screen.

3. Tap “Skills & Games.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the Alexa app’s menu and go to Skills & Games.

4. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen and then search for “Roku.”

5. When the search results appear, tap “Roku.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the search icon at the top of the Alexa app to find Roku.

6. On the Roku page, tap “Enable to use.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enable the skill and then follow the instructions to log into Roku, connect it to Alexa, and agree to the terms and conditions.

7. Sign into your Roku account if required, and then accept the terms by tapping “Accept and Continue.”

8. If you have more than one Roku in your home, you’ll see a list of devices. Select all the ones you want to be able to control from Alexa and then tap “Continue.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If your home has multiple Roku devices, choose which ones you want to link to Alexa.

9.Tap “Link to the Alexa app.”

10. Finally, the process will be complete and you’ll see a page that explains some things you can say to control Roku. Tap “Continue to Alexa app.”

If Alexa has trouble finding or controlling your Roku, go back to the skill in the Roku app, tap “Settings,” and then tap “Manage” in TV & Video under the Advanced Settings section. There, follow the instructions to make sure the correct Roku is selected, and choose the Alexa devices you want to use to control it.

