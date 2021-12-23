How to connect AirPods to a PS4 or PS5, even though neither have built-in Bluetooth

You can connect AirPods to your PS4 or PS5 with a simple workaround. Crystal Cox/Alyssa Powell/Insider

To connect AirPods to a PS4 or PS5, you’ll need to pick up a Bluetooth adaptor with audio capabilities.

The PS4 and PS5 both don’t have built-in Bluetooth — but you can use an adaptor plugged into the USB port or headphone jack.

This method works with all Bluetooth headphones, but you won’t be able to chat with other players.

If you like AirPods and want to use them while playing games on your PS4 or PS5, it can be done via a small workaround and one caveat.

You’ll need to connect your headphones to your console via a Bluetooth adaptor, and while you’ll be able to hear everything going on in the game, you won’t be able to chat with other players.

Here’s what you need to know:

What you need to connect AirPods to PS4 or PS5

Since both the PS4 and PS5 don’t have built-in Bluetooth capabilities, you’ll need an adaptor to connect your AirPods to it.

Specifically, you’ll need a Bluetooth adaptor that you can plug into your console via the USB port or headphone jack.

Most Bluetooth dongles will plug into your console’s USB port. Amazon/Avantree

How to connect AirPods to PS4 or PS5

1. Connect your Bluetooth adaptor to your PS4 or PS5. Set it to pairing mode.

2. Open your AirPods case (with the AirPods still inside it), then press and hold the sync button. Hold until the Bluetooth adaptor indicates it’s successfully paired.

Press and hold the pairing button until the status light starts flashing. Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Quick tip: Make sure your AirPods are charged before attempting to connect it to your PS4. This also applies to battery-powered Bluetooth adaptors.



3. On your PS4 or PS5, navigate to Settings, then Devices, then Audio Devices.

4. Change the Output Device to match your setup (like Headphones Connected to Controller). Change Output to Headphones to All Audio.

Quick tip: The steps outlined in this section can be used to connect your Bluetooth headphones of choice to PS4, not just AirPods.



Can you use AirPods to chat with other players?

The short answer is no. Even though AirPods have a built-in microphone, the Bluetooth adaptor will only send the audio from your console to your headphones.

If you want to be able to chat with other players via headphones, you’ll need to use a pair that’s made for PS4 or PS5.