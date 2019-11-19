How to confirm your email on PayPal and get access to the site's basic features

Amir Cohen/Reuters You can confirm your email on PayPal in a few simple steps.

To confirm your email on PayPal, you’ll need to click a link in an email that PayPal sends you.

If you don’t have the email from PayPal, you can request that it be sent again.

Before you can use many of PayPal’s basic features – including receiving money – you’ll need to confirm your email.

Over the years, PayPal has transformed from a small payments site to a massive financial juggernaut.

And because PayPal has many of the same functions as a full service bank, there are several security features you have to work through in order to fully take advantage of your PayPal account.

Among one of the first, easiest security measures you’ll be asked to perform – and it’s required before others can send you money via the site – is to confirm your email address.

Here’s how to confirm your email address on PayPal.com.

How to confirm your email on PayPal



1. Set up or log into your PayPal account at PayPal.com.

2. Click “Confirm your email,” located on the “Summary” page.

Emma Witman/Business Insider There’s not much you can do on PayPal before an email is confirmed, so it’s one of the first things you’ll want to knock out when creating a new account.

3. An email will be sent to the email account that you set up your PayPal account with.

4. Check your email. If you don’t see an email from PayPal already, go back to the PayPal.com page and click “Send Email.”

5. The email will read “Activate your new account” in the subject. Open it, and click “Confirm my email address.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The email will be sent to the same one that you used to create and log in to your PayPal account. For password recovery purposes, you can later other emails to your account.

6. You’ll be taken back to the PayPal website and be asked to enter your password again. Enter your password and click “Confirm My Email.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Even if you’re already logged in, you’ll have to enter your password again.

You’re all set and ready to receive money from others.

For even more expanded PayPal services, you can take further steps to verify your account.

