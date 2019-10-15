How to compress video files on an iPhone in 2 different ways

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider You can properly compress videos on an iPhone using the Video Compress app.

You can easily compress a video on your iPhone to free up storage space or transfer a video file to other devices.

There is no built-in iOS feature that allows you to compress a video. However, iPhone users can adjust the size of video recordings in their camera settings before recording.

Using a third-party app like Video Compress will allow you to reduce the file size of a video after recording it.

As Apple continues to update the iPhone, one of the most anticipated improvements is better camera technology.

Though amateur users can now record high-definition videos, having such a large file on your device makes it difficult to share via file transfer, message, or email – and it puts pressure on your phone’s storage capacity.

Apple has built-in a way to preemptively anticipate this problem by reducing the default file size.

How to compress video on your iPhone by adjusting video recording settings

1. To change the recording resolution of a video, open your Settings app.

2. Hit the “Camera” tab and then hit “Record Video.”

3. There, you’ll see a number of options to select as your default recording size, enabling you to record and store smaller videos. Newer iPhone models have more options.

Unfortunately, for those who want to record at a high resolution but still need to free up storage space, iPhones don’t have a built-in feature that allows you to compress videos. Thus, you’ll need to rely on a third-party application.

One of the most highly rated apps is aptly called Video Compress, and it’s easy to use.

How to compress a video on an iPhone using the Video Compress app

1. Download the Video Compress app.

2. Open the app. Tap the “Settings” gear to choose the type of file you would like to eventually export.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap the ‘Settings’ icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Return to the main menu, and hit the orange button to select your video.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap the orange button to select the video you want to compress.

4. Choose your video by tapping on it, and then hit the check mark in the upper right corner.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap the check mark in the upper-right corner once you’ve selected your video.

5. Use the slider at the bottom of the screen to choose the target file size of the compressed video. Moving the slider to the left will reduce the file size.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider To select the compressed file size of your video, move the slider to the left or right.

6. Hit the “Save” button in the top right corner. The app will begin compressing the file and save it to your camera roll.

