How to compress a PowerPoint file so that it loads faster and doesn't take up as much space

You can easily compress a PowerPoint file’s size, which makes it easier to share and save.

When you compress your PowerPoint, you’ll have to reduce the quality of any music, videos, or pictures you have in your slideshow.

Once you’ve compressed your PowerPoint, it will load faster, but the media in it may not look as good.

At some point in your slideshow-creating life, you’ve probably saved a PowerPoint presentation and realised that the file size is entirely too large.

Larger file sizes make PowerPoints more difficult to send and save, and they also make each slide take longer to load.

One of the easiest ways to quickly reduce a PowerPoint presentation’s file size is to compress it. When you compress a PowerPoint, you’ll reduce the quality and size of every media file in the presentation. This includes videos, audio clips, animations, and photos.

If you compress them down to an appropriate size, your file size will be much smaller. However, your photos, videos, and other media probably won’t look or sound as sharp.

Here’s how to compress your media files in PowerPoint on a Mac or PC.

How to compress a PowerPoint file on a PC



1. In the ribbon or menu bar at the top of the screen, click “File.” Make sure that “Info” is selected in the left sidebar.

2. Click “Compress Media.” Depending on whether your version of PowerPoint was made before or after 2016, this button will either be next to the label “Multimedia” or “Media Size and Performance.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select the option to ‘Compress Media.’

3. Choose one of the three options for media quality from the dropdown menu. These will differ based on which version you have as well, but they boil down to:

Select the highest quality option if you want to maintain high quality media for in-person presentations.

Select the middle option for quality akin to media found on the internet.

Select the lowest quality option if your file needs to be as compressed as much as possible – for example, if you need to send it via email.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose how you want your media compressed.

How to compress a PowerPoint file on a Mac



In the Mac version of PowerPoint, you can only reduce the file size of images, not videos or music.

To do this:

1. Open your PowerPoint slideshow and click “File” in the menu bar at the top of the screen. If you only want to compress specific images, select them before clicking “File.”

2. In the dropdown menu, click “Compress Pictures…”

3. You’ll be shown a “Compression Table,” which lists all the different ways you can compress the file. You’ll have three main options:

“Printing” will keep your pictures at the highest quality possible.

“Viewing on screen” will reduce the quality of your pictures by about 30 per cent.

“Sending in an email message” will compress them by another 30 per cent or so.

You can also pick the fourth and last option, which will keep each picture’s current resolution, but try to reduce the file size in other areas.

4. Select whether you’d like to delete parts of your pictures that have been cropped out – doing so will help reduce the file size.

5. Choose whether you’d like to compress every picture in the slideshow, or just the ones that you selected beforehand. Once you’ve decided, click “OK.”

