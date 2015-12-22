There's one key tip in getting your Christmas delivery complaint sorted

There are only three more days until Christmas which means there are only two more days in which your presents can arrive in the post to make it in time for the big day.

Have yours still not arrived? It’s highly likely considering the amount of people who shopped online during the sales season.

Well, if you’re thinking of complaining to the delivery service you used, there is only one way in getting customer service representatives to take your grievance more seriously — tell a sob story.

Ted Stone, chief executive of Customer First UK, which advises companies on how to conduct their customer service, told BBC Radio 5 Live this morning that providing an address and reference number isn’t good enough (emphasis ours):

“You need to personalise your complaint and your situation, you need to get them to understand that you are a person who is waiting for this package, not an address and not a reference number. It will make all the difference.”

So, in other words, if you tell the customer service representative that the company’s shoddy service made you miss a day off paid work because you were stuck at home waiting for a delivery that never arrived, it’s likely they will really try and help you out.

