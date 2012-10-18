INSTANT MBA: Encourage Communication Through Platforms Your Workers Are Most Comfortable With

Photo: Tom Kelly//Moxie Software

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Tom Kelly, CEO of Moxie Software:“It would be too easy, or too trite, to say that bad communication hurts good operations and eventually hurts your scale. Communication environments should encourage the sharing of knowledge.”



In order to maximise effective and comfortable communication between his employees, Kelly encourages them to collaborate on the platforms they already use in their daily lives such as Twitter, chats, and Wikis. This, he says, creates an energized environment, and more engaged and productive team players.

This translates to how the business communicates with customers as well. Engaged employees “put their best skills to work” when serving customers. It’s a win-win on both ends.

“[You need] a communication environment that welcomes the sharing of knowledge, and encourages thinking outside the box or coming up with creative solutions, and not punishing people for being wrong… Enterprises are all made up of air breathers, we’re human beings. You’ve got to create an environment that drives and pushes for excellence, and pushes for success.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.