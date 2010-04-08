How To Come Back From Failure Better Than Ever

Risk is a natural part of business. And that means, sometimes, you’re going to fail.



Rather than running from your past mistakes, seize the opportunity to learn from what went wrong, and minimize your chances of failure the next time around.

Behance’s Tony Bacigalupo advises four key things you should do if you’ve crashed and burned on the OPEN Forum:

1. Learn from it.

Don’t try to ignore or forget the failure – by doing so, you sacrifice a valuable opportunity to learn from your mistakes and avoid a similar fate again in the future. Think about the root causes of what went wrong, and examine objectively how you could have approached things differently to avoid this outcome.

2. Document it.

When things go wrong, make sure you write down what you learned from the experience, including any specific points relating to the failure that will help you avoid it in future. The experience may be fresh in your mind now, but down the road you may forget the small, incremental steps that led you in the wrong direction in the first place.

