How to combine your playlists on Spotify, and put all of your favourite songs in one place

Combining Spotify playlists is as easy as copying and pasting.

Here’s how to do it.

1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.

2. Open or search for the playlist or album where you’d like to gather songs.

3. Use the shortcut “Ctrl + A” if you’re on a PC, or “Command + A” if you’re on a Mac to select all of the songs. You can also hold down just the Ctrl or Command keys and click to select individual songs in the list.

4. Once you’ve highlighted all the songs you want, press “Ctrl + C” or “Command + C” to copy the highlighted songs.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select your songs by highlighting them.

5. Open the playlist you’d like to add these songs to by searching for it, or selecting it from the list on the left side of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the playlist you want to drop the songs into.

6. Press “Ctrl + V” or “Command + V” to paste your songs. This will immediately add the desired songs to their new playlist.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your songs will be added.

