This Guy Developed The Plan That Got Twitter To 200 Million Users, And These Are His Secrets

Photo: youtube/leweb

When Josh Elman first joined Twitter as a product manager, the company had a hard time keeping users. Now, Twitter has more than 200 million monthly active users.



In a post on Medium titled “What is Growth Hacking, really?”, Elman shared his thoughts on building a sustainable company.

Here’s how to do it:

Figure out what the “aha” moment is for a new user, and then engineer the first-time user experience to make that happen faster.

utilise the data from your most active users to “discover the deep core patterns that encouraged those users to become active” in the first place.

Build sustainable features, like viral flows or SEO landing pages, to keep attracting users.

Make sure people can easily understand what your product does.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.