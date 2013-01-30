This Guy Developed The Plan That Got Twitter To 200 Million Users, And These Are His Secrets

Megan Rose Dickey
Josh Elman

Photo: youtube/leweb

When Josh Elman first joined Twitter as a product manager, the company had a hard time keeping users.  Now, Twitter has more than 200 million monthly active users.

In a post on Medium titled “What is Growth Hacking, really?”, Elman shared his thoughts on building a sustainable company. 

Here’s how to do it:

  • Figure out what the “aha” moment is for a new user, and then engineer the first-time user experience to make that happen faster.
  • utilise the data from your most active users to “discover the deep core patterns that encouraged those users to become active” in the first place.
  • Build sustainable features, like viral flows or SEO landing pages, to keep attracting users.
  • Make sure people can easily understand what your product does. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.