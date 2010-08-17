How To Promote A Strong Ethical Code At Your Company

Photo: www.pollackblog.com

There’s no shortage of examples of corporate ethics problems in the media today.And Barry Salzberg, CEO of Deloitte LLP, argues that a new generations’ perception of ethics, and the consequences of cheating, are only going to make things worse.



In a post for Forbes, Salzberg cites a recent Deloitte survey, in which 38% of teens polled reported feeling that they needed to cheat in order to get ahead.

As such, “we in business can no longer assume that employees come to us equipped with a fully functioning moral code,” he says.

What can management do to ingrain a stronger standard of ethics within employees, especially those who have come to accept ethical lapses as a natural way of life? Salzberg offers a few suggestions:

“Research shows that when employees face a moral dilemma, they often look to their peers for guidance.” That means instilling a strong corporate culture of ethical behaviour, and consistently demonstrating that there are serious consequences to breaking that code.

“Make sure that every employee feels connected to the organisation…” If your employees feel a strong attachment to your company — developed through a culture of respect and recognition — they will be less likely to cheat in both small and big ways.

“If the message portrayed in the media is that everyone cheats and all business people are greedy capitalists out for themselves, then we must counter that with strong cultural messages of our own: Anyone who cheats gets fired. Period.”

