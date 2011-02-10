LinkedIn Is Almost Impossible To Quit

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

LinkedIn is like the Hotel California: you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.A while ago I decided to close my LinkedIn account. And it has been like pulling teeth.



I tried to do it twice through their website with no result. Then I had to go through customer service, also twice. And I still get email from LinkedIn even after my account was closed.

One of the things LinkedIn warned investors about in its filing to go public is that “the number of our registered members is higher than the number of actual members, and a substantial majority of our page views are generated by a minority of our members.” I’m not surprised.

Most people except a specific class of people — biz dev, sales people, recruiters — don’t get anything out of LinkedIn accounts. Let’s face it: LinkedIn is mostly an excuse to rack up “connections” with people you barely know and “recommendations” which are fake anyway, and have a resume online with good SEO.

I can’t remember which notification email from someone I barely knew asking to “connect”, which I knew would never lead to anything value-creating, was the last straw. So I decided to cancel my account.

Little did I know I was embarking on an adventure in customer service hell.

