How to close apps on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to keep your phone running efficiently

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider If your Galaxy S10 is running slowly, you should try closing some apps.

You can close apps on your Samsung Galaxy S10 to help it run more efficiently, which is sometimes necessary if a particular app malfunctions.

You can close an app on your Galaxy S10 in two different ways: by using the Recent Apps shortcut, or by going into your Settings app.

When using a smartphone, it’s easy to lose track of just how many apps you’re using at once. Before you know it, your phone is slow and sluggish, your battery is at five per cent, and the app you’re trying to use ends up crashing. What happened?

What happened is that you unknowingly left many apps open while you continued to browse your phone.

When you leave apps open after you’re done using them, your phone continues operating as though you’re still using those apps – draining memory, battery, and data in the process.

Closing out of apps is the simplest way to keep your phone’s memory in good shape, and circumvent potential problems you might have when accessing other apps.

There are two ways you can close apps on your Samsung Galaxy S10.

How to close apps on a Samsung Galaxy S10



Close apps via the Recent Apps shortcut



The Recent Apps shortcut is a quick and efficient way to close out of an app that’s stopped working or that you’re no longer using. It’s also convenient for closing all of your apps at the same time.

1. From the Home screen, tap the Recent Apps shortcut. This is located in the bottom-left corner of your phone screen, and is represented by three vertical lines.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The Recent Apps shortcut shows apps you have used recently. Apps that are currently open on your phone can be viewed using this shortcut.

2. Find the app you want to close by swiping left or right.

3. When you have located the correct app, simply swipe upward to close it.

4. If you want to close all of your apps at once, tap “Close all.”

Note that if you don’t currently have any apps open, your Recent Apps screen will read “No recently used apps.”

Close apps from the Settings menu



Closing apps from the Settings menu is a more roundabout method, but it’s useful if you have frequent problems with a particular app and need to troubleshoot.

1. From the Home screen, swipe upward with your finger to pull up the app menu.

2. Swipe left and right through the app menu until you find the Settings app. Tap it.

3. Select “Apps” towards the bottom of the page.

4. Tap on the triple-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The triple-dot icon is used often in Android systems, essentially serving as a ‘More Settings’ button.

5. Select “Show system apps,” then tap on the app you want to close.

6. On the “App info” page, tap “Force stop.” This will force-close the selected app.

Whichever method works best for you, you’re now equipped to close apps on your Samsung Galaxy S10.

Get into the habit of closing out of apps when you’re done using them, and your S10’s memory, data usage, and battery life will thank you.

