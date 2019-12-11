How to close all the windows on a Mac computer using Safari, in 2 different ways

Shutterstock It’s possible to quickly close all the windows on your Mac computer with a keyboard shortcut.

You can close all the windows on your Mac computer in Safari with a keyboard shortcut, or by navigating to the top toolbar.

The keyboard shortcut to close all windows on a Mac is option + command + W. This shortcut should work on most browsers.

Or, you can click on File and select Close All Windows in the drop-down menu. This option may not be available on browsers other than Safari.

There are plenty of reasons why you may need to close all of your internet tabs at once.

Perhaps you were simultaneously browsing Reddit, Facebook, and The Onion while at work and your boss just walked into the room. Or maybe you have lots of holiday gift ideas on your screen and your spouse just leaned in through the doorway.

Even worse, your Mac might be starting to heat up and slow down because of all those windows you haven’t bothered to close. Whatever the reason, you can close all windows on a Mac in seconds flat.

Here’s how to do it.

How to close all your windows on a Mac computer



To close all Mac browser windows with a keyboard shortcut, hold down the option and command keys (the latter is known to some as the Apple key) and then press W. This shortcut should work on most browsers, like Safari and Google Chrome.

Steven John/Business Insider Use this shortcut to quickly close all your open windows.

To close all Mac windows in Safari with your mouse or trackpad, click “File” at the top of the screen then simply select “Close All Windows.” You may not have this option when using other browsers.

Steven John/Business Insider The ‘File’ dropdown menu allows you to close tabs or to open private windows.

