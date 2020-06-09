How to clear your watch history on Hulu in 2 different ways

Shutterstock You can clear your Hulu watch history all at once or by title.

You can clear your watch history on Hulu by removing individual movies and shows, or by clearing your full watch history.

To remove a single show or movie, you’ll clear the history in Hulu’s “Keep Watching” section.

To clear your entire Hulu watch history at once, you’ll need to visit the “Privacy and Settings” page.

Once you’ve finished streaming your favourite shows on Hulu, you can clear your watch history in just a few easy steps.

Hulu lets you manually delete shows from your “Keep Watching” section, or you can erase your entire history at once through your browser, though this action can’ be undone.

Here’s how to clear your Hulu watch history.

How to clear individual shows and movies from your Hulu watch history on a browser

1. Open Hulu in your preferred browser on a Mac or PC.

2. Scroll down until you see the “Keep Watching” section.

3. Hover your mouse over the title you want to delete, and then click the “X” icon at the bottom of its window.

4. This will open a pop-up confirming the decision. You’ll be informed that when you do this, it will reset your watch progress. Click the black “OK” button.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider If you change your mind, you can click ‘Cancel.’

How to clear individual shows and movies from your Hulu watch history on a mobile device

1. Open the Hulu app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Wipe to the right until you reach your “Keep Watching” section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The ‘Keeping Watching’ section should be two swipes from the app landing page.

3. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the show you want to remove.

4. Tap “Remove from Watch History” to delete the item.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tapping the dots will open a small pop-up menu at the bottom of the screen.

How to clear your watch history on Hulu all at once

1. Open Hulu and click on your profile name in the upper-right corner of the Hulu homepage.

2. Click “Account.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The dropdown menu will also feature options to manage your profiles and logout.

3. If it prompts you to enter your password, enter it.

4. On your account page, scroll down to “Privacy And Settings” on the right-hand side.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this section under the ‘Add Your Devices’ section.

5. Click “California Privacy Rights.”

6. On the next page, under the “Manage Activity” section, check the box next to “Watch History.”

7. Click the black “Clear Selected” button at the bottom.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Clear your watch history.

8. This will open a pop-up confirming your decision. Click “Clear” to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This action can’t be undone.

