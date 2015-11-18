The definitive guide to clearing up space on your iPhone

We’ve all been there: you try to download an app or take a photo, and your iPhone says you don’t have enough storage.
It’s a super frustrating situation.
Luckily, there are a few easy ways you can quickly clear up space on your trusty smartphone. We’ve created a definitive guide to make the process as painless as possible.
To see details about your iPhone's storage, open the Settings app and navigate to 'General' and then 'Storage & iCloud Usage.'
Tech Insider
You'll see your used and available storage. Tap 'Manage Storage' to see a list of how much data each of your apps are using.
Tech Insider
Apple's Podcasts app lets you see which episodes are downloaded to your device and how much space they take up. It might be a good idea to delete some if you're running low. To do this, just swipe left on the episode, and you'll see the option to delete it.
Tech Insider
Messages can also take up a lot of space. You can delete each conversation manually by swiping to the left in the Messages app.
Tech Insider
In the Messages menu of the Settings app, select 'Keep Messages' under 'Message History.' Set it to 30 days and all messages older than that will be automatically deleted for you.
Tech Insider
You can also automatically delete audio and video messages, but only if the person who sent them used the record tools in the Messages app.
Tech Insider
You can also delete photos quickly to free up space. In Apple's Photos app, select one thumbnail and then drag your finger across the screen to highlight multiple photos/videos and trash them.
Tech Insider
In the Settings app, go to the Photos & Camera menu and make sure 'Optimise iPhone Storage' is checked. This feature will keep hi-res versions of your photos in iCloud and only download them when you need them.
Tech Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.