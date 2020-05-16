How to clear your Twitter cache on a mobile device to make the app run more efficiently

Ryan Ariano
Matt Rourke/APTo clear your Twitter cache, navigate to your profile settings in the app.

Your iPhone caches all content that you read on Twitter in the app. While this makes it easy to read old content, even when offline, it unfortunately takes up space on your iPhone by holding data in your Twitter cache.

You should delete your Twitter cache to save space on your phone, helping it operate more efficiently and freeing up space on your iPhone or Android.

Note that everytime you scroll through Twitter the cache will fill up again. For that reason, you should regularly empty your cache.

Here’s how to do it.

How to clear your Twitter cache on a mobile device

1. Open the Twitter app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap on your profile icon in the upper left hand corner.

Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap on your profile icon.

3. Tap on “Settings and privacy” in the menu.

Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap on ‘Settings and privacy.’

4. Tap on “Data Usage” under the “General” submenu.

Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderSelect ‘Data usage.’

5. Tap on “Media storage” and/or “Web Storage” under the “Storage” submenu.

Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap on ‘Media storage’ or ‘Web storage.’

6. Tap “Clear media storage” and/or “Clear web storage.” Once done, you should see “Zero KB” in the two items under “Storage.”

Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap to clear your storage on Twitter.
