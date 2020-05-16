How to clear your Twitter cache on a mobile device to make the app run more efficiently

- You can easily clear your Twitter cache in the mobile app on your iOS or Android device.
Your iPhone caches all content that you read on Twitter in the app. While this makes it easy to read old content, even when offline, it unfortunately takes up space on your iPhone by holding data in your Twitter cache.
You should delete your Twitter cache to save space on your phone, helping it operate more efficiently and freeing up space on your iPhone or Android.
Note that everytime you scroll through Twitter the cache will fill up again. For that reason, you should regularly empty your cache.
Here’s how to do it.
How to clear your Twitter cache on a mobile device
1. Open the Twitter app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Tap on your profile icon in the upper left hand corner.
3. Tap on “Settings and privacy” in the menu.
4. Tap on “Data Usage” under the “General” submenu.
5. Tap on “Media storage” and/or “Web Storage” under the “Storage” submenu.
6. Tap “Clear media storage” and/or “Clear web storage.” Once done, you should see “Zero KB” in the two items under “Storage.”
