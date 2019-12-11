How to clear suggested searches on Instagram on your Android device

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider You can clear your suggested searches and previous searches on Instagram on your Android.

Have you ever scrolled through social media, only to be inundated by a slew of accounts that the app’s personal algorithm has decided you should follow, despite having no interest in those accounts whatsoever?

Well, you’re in luck. Instagram allows you to clear suggested searches, so that you aren’t constantly pestered to follow, say, your ex’s page.

Here’s how to clear suggested searches on Instagram for Android.

How to clear suggested searches on Instagram on your Android



1. Open the Instagram app on your Android device.

2. Tap on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the “Search” bar at the top of the screen. Your suggested searches should now be visible. If you’ve recently searched for something, then your suggested searches will appear underneath your recent searches.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can view suggested searches in the Instagram search bar.

4. To remove an account from your suggested searches, tap the small “X” located to the right of that account’s name. Repeat as desired.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the small ‘X’ next to the search you want to clear.

Keep in mind that after you clear your suggested searches, new ones will appear each time you open your search tab. Still, this is a useful way to clear out accounts that you’re not interested in following.

How to clear your previous Instagram search history on your Android



1. Open the Instagram app on your Android device.

2. Tap on your Instagram profile at the bottom-right of the screen.

3. Tap the icon that looks like three horizontal lines, located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

4. Tap “Settings.”

5. Tap “Security.”

6. Tap “Clear Search History.”

7. To clear individual accounts from your search history, tap the small “X” located to the right of that account’s name. To clear all accounts from your search history, tap “Clear All.”

8. After a pop-up window appears, tap “Clear All” again.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider When you see this pop-up window, you will need to tap ‘Clear All’ a second time.

