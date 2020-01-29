How to clear your 'Recently Played' list on Spotify in 4 simple steps, and keep your listening habits private

Shutterstock You can only clear your ‘Recently Played’ list on Spotify in the desktop version.

You can clear your “Recently Played” list on Spotify to avoid clutter, especially if you have no intention of relistening to a certain song or podcast episode.

You can only clear your recently played music list using the desktop app; the feature isn’t available in the Spotify mobile app.

Like most websites and apps, Spotify keeps tabs on your activity while using the platform, and compiles your recently played tracks into one section.

That being said, you might need to clear your recently played list if you don’t want someone else using your account and seeing the music you listen to, or maybe you simply want to reorganise your Spotify account.

It’s important to note that you can only clear your recently played list on the desktop version of Spotify, as the feature was recently removed from the mobile version. And even if you clear your recently played on your computer, it won’t be cleared on your iPhone or Android device.

Here’s how to clear your recently played on Spotify using your computer.

How to clear your “Recently Played” list on Spotify

1. Launch Spotify on your PC or Mac computer.

2. On the left hand side of your screen, click on the “Recently Played” tab.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Recently Played’ on your desktop to view the playlists, albums, and podcasts you’ve recently listened to.

3. In the “Recently Played” section, look through the content you recently listened to and find the song, album, playlist, or podcast that you’d like to delete. Hover your cursor over the cover and click the “…” icon, or right-click on the cover.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Right-click on or hover over the content you want to remove from ‘Recently Played,’ then click the ‘…’ icon.

4. Click “Remove from Recently Played.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider From the dropdown menu, click ‘Remove from Recently Played’ to remove the content.

