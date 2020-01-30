How to clear your queue on Spotify on desktop or mobile, and control which songs will play next

Reuters It should only take a moment to clear your Spotify queue.

You can clear your Spotify queue in seconds in both the desktop and mobile versions of the app.

Your Spotify queue is a list that shows you what songs you’ve scheduled to play once the current song is over.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Spotify queue is a convenient tool for quickly lining up lots of songs or podcasts you want to listen to. It lets you schedule all your music quickly, then let Spotify run in the background without worry.

You can add songs to your queue by right-clicking or tapping the three dots next to their title and selecting “Add to Queue” from the menu that opens. There’s no limit to how many songs you can add.

But if you ever want to clear your Spotify queue – maybe you added too many sad songs, or maybe your ’90s grunge kick has tapped out for the day – you can clear the Spotify queue at any time, whether you’re on your computer or using the mobile app.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to clear your queue on Spotify on a computer



1. On your Mac or PC, open the Spotify app and click the queue button, which is at the bottom-right corner and looks like a small arrow set on top of three horizontal lines. It’s next to the volume slider.

Steven John/Business Insider Click the ‘Queue’ button.

2. Click the “CLEAR” button on the right side of the page, above the songs in your queue.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Clear’ to delete your entire queue at once.

You can also remove songs on a one-by-one basis by right-clicking on them in the queue and selecting “Remove from Queue.”

And that’s it. If you don’t see the CLEAR button, then you don’t have any songs in your queue.

How to clear your queue on Spotify on mobile



In the mobile app for iPhone and Android, there’s no way to clear your entire queue at once with a single button – you have to go song-by-song.

1. Play a song or podcast, and make sure the album art and playback controls are open on the screen. Tap the queue icon in the bottom-right corner – it looks like a small arrow on top of three horizontal lines.

Steven John/Business Insider The queue can be opened with this icon in the bottom-left corner.

2. Tap the circle beside each song you want to clear from your queue, then hit “REMOVE” at the bottom-left of the screen.

William Antonelli/Business Insider On mobile, you can clear out any song that will play in the future, not just ones you’ve specifically queued up.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.