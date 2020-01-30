How to clear your queue on Spotify on desktop or mobile, and control which songs will play next

- You can clear your Spotify queue in seconds in both the desktop and mobile versions of the app.
- Your Spotify queue is a list that shows you what songs you’ve scheduled to play once the current song is over.
The Spotify queue is a convenient tool for quickly lining up lots of songs or podcasts you want to listen to. It lets you schedule all your music quickly, then let Spotify run in the background without worry.
You can add songs to your queue by right-clicking or tapping the three dots next to their title and selecting “Add to Queue” from the menu that opens. There’s no limit to how many songs you can add.
But if you ever want to clear your Spotify queue – maybe you added too many sad songs, or maybe your ’90s grunge kick has tapped out for the day – you can clear the Spotify queue at any time, whether you’re on your computer or using the mobile app.
Here’s how.
How to clear your queue on Spotify on a computer
1. On your Mac or PC, open the Spotify app and click the queue button, which is at the bottom-right corner and looks like a small arrow set on top of three horizontal lines. It’s next to the volume slider.
2. Click the “CLEAR” button on the right side of the page, above the songs in your queue.
You can also remove songs on a one-by-one basis by right-clicking on them in the queue and selecting “Remove from Queue.”
And that’s it. If you don’t see the CLEAR button, then you don’t have any songs in your queue.
How to clear your queue on Spotify on mobile
In the mobile app for iPhone and Android, there’s no way to clear your entire queue at once with a single button – you have to go song-by-song.
1. Play a song or podcast, and make sure the album art and playback controls are open on the screen. Tap the queue icon in the bottom-right corner – it looks like a small arrow on top of three horizontal lines.
2. Tap the circle beside each song you want to clear from your queue, then hit “REMOVE” at the bottom-left of the screen.
