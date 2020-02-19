How to clear your browsing history on Microsoft Edge, either all at once or for a specific time range

10’000 Hours/Getty Images There’s an easy way to clear your history in Microsoft Edge.

You can clear your history on Microsoft Edge by heading to your settings.

When you clear your browsing history in Microsoft Edge, you can also choose to clear your cookies, cache, and other data.

Clearing your history will prevent Microsoft Edge from suggesting websites when you type in your address bar, and will keep others from being able to see your history.

Microsoft Edge offers a mode called “InPrivate” that lets you browse the internet without Edge tracking your history. It’s great if you want your browsing habits to stay private.

But if you’ve forgotten to use this mode and want to clear the history that Edge has tracked, you just have to go into your settings.

Here’s how to do it on both your PC and Mac.

How to clear history on Microsoft Edge



1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC and type or paste “edge://settings/privacy” (without the quotes) into your address bar. Press Enter or Return to go there.

2. Under the “Clear browsing data” heading, click “Choose what to clear.”

Ross James/Business Insider Find and click on ‘Choose what to clear.’

3. Edge will let you choose what data to clear, and the time range to clear it from. Check “Browsing history” and any other box that you’d like, and then “Clear now.” If you set your time range as “Forever,” it will clear all your history.

Ross James/Business Insider Check all the boxes that apply to you, and choose how much data you want to clear.

