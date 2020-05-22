How to clear your Gboard keyboard history on an iPhone or Android device

Melanie Weir
BigTunaOnline/ShutterstockIf you’ve built a highly customised Gboard dictionary, erasing it may not be the best option for you.
  • You can clear your Gboard history to reset your keyboard’s dictionary on Android and Apple phones by accessing your device’s settings or the Gboard app’s settings, respectively.
  • Gboard, Google’s digital keyboard, keeps a running dictionary of words you frequently use so that its autocorrect capabilities can serve you better.
  • Sometimes Gboard’s keyboard history feature can work to your disadvantage, especially if the digital keyboard learns a spelling mistake.
  • Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

One handy feature of Gboard, Google’s virtual keyboard, is that it uses smart learning technology to establish and update a dictionary of words you regularly use. It’s a helpful tool that cuts down on having to correct the smart keyboard’s auto-correction feature constantly.

The flip side is that sometimes the dictionary will overenthusiastically correct you. If you make a typo on the same word too many times or frequently type a particular word in all caps or with a few extra letters for emphasis, Gboard may start typing it that way all the time.

The easy solution to this issue is clearing your Gboard history. Doing this will erase Google’s entire memory of your saved application data, so if you have a long dictionary with a lot of colloquial terms or spellings, you may want to consider being vigilant in correcting your keyboard.

If you do find you want to clear your Gboard history, here’s how to do it.

How to clear your Gboard history on an iPhone

1. Open the Gboard app.

2. Tap Keyboard settings.

How to clear Gboard history 1Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYou can find this option second on the menu list, directly beneath Languages.

3. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Clear my dictionary.

How to clear Gboard history 2Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThe option to clear your dictionary is directly above ‘Clear my recently used GIFs.’

4. In the pop-up box that appears, select “OK.”

How to clear your Gboard history on an Android

1. Open your phone’s “Settings” menu.

2. Tap “System.”

How to clear Gboard history 3Melanie Weir/Business InsiderOn older Androids, System will be a section header, not a tappable option.

3. Select “Languages & input.”

How to clear Gboard history 4Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYou can find this at the top of the System menu.

4. Under Keyboards, choose “Virtual keyboard.”

How to clear Gboard history 5Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThis menu controls your phone’s voice, typing, and Gboard.

5. Select “Gboard.”

How to clear Gboard history 6Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYour Gboard settings will be the first on the list.

6. At the bottom of the Gboard Settings menu, choose “Advanced.”

How to clear Gboard history 7Melanie Weir/Business InsiderAn icon of three horizontal dots in a line denotes this option.

7. Scroll until you see “Delete learned words and data.” Tap it.

How to clear Gboard history 8Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThis will start the process of erasing your Gboard keyboard history.

8. To confirm that you want to delete them all, retype the numeric code provided and tap “OK.”

How to clear Gboard history 9Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThis pop-up note will appear warning that the action can’t be undone.
