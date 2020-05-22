How to clear your Gboard keyboard history on an iPhone or Android device

- You can clear your Gboard history to reset your keyboard’s dictionary on Android and Apple phones by accessing your device’s settings or the Gboard app’s settings, respectively.
- Gboard, Google’s digital keyboard, keeps a running dictionary of words you frequently use so that its autocorrect capabilities can serve you better.
- Sometimes Gboard’s keyboard history feature can work to your disadvantage, especially if the digital keyboard learns a spelling mistake.
One handy feature of Gboard, Google’s virtual keyboard, is that it uses smart learning technology to establish and update a dictionary of words you regularly use. It’s a helpful tool that cuts down on having to correct the smart keyboard’s auto-correction feature constantly.
The flip side is that sometimes the dictionary will overenthusiastically correct you. If you make a typo on the same word too many times or frequently type a particular word in all caps or with a few extra letters for emphasis, Gboard may start typing it that way all the time.
The easy solution to this issue is clearing your Gboard history. Doing this will erase Google’s entire memory of your saved application data, so if you have a long dictionary with a lot of colloquial terms or spellings, you may want to consider being vigilant in correcting your keyboard.
If you do find you want to clear your Gboard history, here’s how to do it.
How to clear your Gboard history on an iPhone
1. Open the Gboard app.
2. Tap Keyboard settings.
3. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Clear my dictionary.
4. In the pop-up box that appears, select “OK.”
How to clear your Gboard history on an Android
1. Open your phone’s “Settings” menu.
2. Tap “System.”
3. Select “Languages & input.”
4. Under Keyboards, choose “Virtual keyboard.”
5. Select “Gboard.”
6. At the bottom of the Gboard Settings menu, choose “Advanced.”
7. Scroll until you see “Delete learned words and data.” Tap it.
8. To confirm that you want to delete them all, retype the numeric code provided and tap “OK.”
