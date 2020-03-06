How to clear your Facebook search history on a computer or mobile device

Melanie Weir
ReutersYou can your clear Facebook search history with a few clicks or taps.

Facebook’s recently searched function is there to help you get back to places you’ve been recently or go frequently, but ultimately what – and who – you search for on Facebook is a matter of your privacy.

So if you’re about to hand your phone off to your friend for a second, and you don’t want to risk them seeing who you’ve been looking up, you’ll probably want to clear your Facebook search history first.

Luckily, you can do this discreetly, in a couple of clicks or taps from your computer or mobile device. Here’s how.

How to clear Facebook search history on a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app.

2. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen.

3. Next to where it says recent searches, tap “Edit.”

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Edit.’

4. At the top of your Activity Log, tap “Clear Searches” to instantly clear your history.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Clear Searches.’

How to clear Facebook search history on a computer

1. On your profile page, in the bottom right corner of your cover photo, click “Activity Log.”

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Activity Log’ on your profile page.

2. Click “More” under “Comments” on the left sidebar.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderIn the sidebar, click ‘More.’

3. From the extended menu, click “Search History.”

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Search History.’

4. At the top right of the menu, click “Clear Searches.”

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Clear Searches.’

5. Click “Clear Searches” to confirm.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderConfirm to clear searches.
