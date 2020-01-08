How to clear your Facebook app's cache on an iPhone to help the app run more efficiently

Shutterstock You can clear the cache in your iPhone’s Facebook app in two ways.

To clear the Facebook app’s cache on your iPhone, you can head into the app’s “Settings & Privacy” menu to clear its browser cache, and delete and reinstall the app to fully clear its cached data.

Your iPhone’sFacebook cache is a record of the links you’ve clicked, pages you’ve visited, and much of your other activity within the Facebook app. Clearing it can speed up the app and your phone.

Clearing your iPhone’sFacebook cache won’t delete any of your personal account data, photos, or posts.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When was the last time you cleared the Facebook cache on your iPhone? I’m guessing the answer is never, and that’s why you’re here.

You’re in the right place, because that cache of yours – the hidden repository of all your in-app activity, from links clicked to pages liked – can slow down your iPhone more than you realise.

Fortunately, clearing your iPhone’sFacebook cache is quick and easy. Here’s how to do it in two ways.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to clear the Facebook app’s cache on your iPhone



Firstly, you can clear Facebook’s browser cache. This will only clear the data that Facebook has stored from websites you visited using the in-app web browser.

1. Launch the Facebook app and tap the three stacked lines in the bottom-right corner.

2. On the next page, tap the words “Settings & Privacy” at the bottom.

3. A drop-down menu will appear with new options. Tap the word “Settings.”

4. Scroll down and find the word “Browser” and tap it.

Steven John/Business Insider This will only let you clear the data of the in-app browser.

5. Tap the words “Clear Browsing Data.”

And that’s it, no need to save or confirm or anything, your in-app browser cache is cleared.

However, this still leaves the rest of the data in your Facebook app’s cache. To get rid of the rest of this data, you’ll need to uninstall or delete the Facebook app and reinstall it from the App Store.

Steven John/Business Insider Another way to clear your iPhone’s Facebook cache is simply to delete and then re-install the app.

Again, this won’t harm any of your account data, photos, or posts. It will just clear your cache, and require you to log in again.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.