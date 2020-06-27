How to manually clear your 'Continue Watching' list on HBO Max

Anadolu Agency/Shutterstock It only takes a moment to clear your ‘Continue Watching’ list on HBO Max.

To clear the “Continue Watching” list on HBO Max, you simply need to use the list’s “Edit” function.

If you don’t finish a show or movie within 30 days, it’s cleared from the Continue Watching list automatically.

The Continue Watching list lets you pick up where you left off in a show or movie.

When you use HBO Max, it remembers where you left off in whatever TV shows and movies you’ve been watching. To pick up where you left off, you can select the show from the Continue Watching row on the Home page.

This way you can continue watching without missing a beat, even if you return to a program on a different device than the one you started the program with.

HBO Max keeps a show in the Continue Watching list for 30 days. If you don’t finish it within that time, HBO assumes you aren’t going to complete it and removes it from the list.

You can manually clear your Continue Watching list too. Here’s how to do it using any browser on a Mac or PC, or the mobile app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

How to clear Continue Watching on HBO Max



The steps to clear shows or movies from your Continue Watching list are the same regardless of which device you’re using, and when you clear a show or movie on one device it will be removed on all your devices.

1. Click or tap your profile icon. On the mobile app, you can find it in the lower-right corner, while it’s in the upper-right in a browser on your computer.

2. Click “Continue Watching.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Continue Watching tab keeps track of all your partially completed programs.

3. Click “Edit” on the right side of the screen.

4. Select “Remove” or the “X” to the right of the show or movie you want to clear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider On mobile apps, you’ll see an ‘X,’ but you’ll need to click ‘Remove’ on computers and some smart TVs.

5. When you’ve cleared all the content you want to remove, click “Done.”

