How to clear the cache on your Xbox One to make your system run faster

Florence Fu/Tech Insider It’s a good idea to clear the cache on your Xbox One if it’s having trouble loading.

You can clear the cache on your Xbox One to improve its performance and make your system run faster.

It’s easy to clear your Xbox One’s cache through a simple process using the console’s power cord.

The cache on your computer – as well as your Xbox One – is used for storing data and accessing it quickly.

While useful for saving files, if your cache isn’t cleared out on a regular basis, it can become bogged down from the growing amount of data it’s holding.

If your Xbox One is running slowly or having problems loading apps, it may be helpful to clear its cache.

Here’s how to do it.

How to clear the cache on your Xbox One



Similar to a computer, clearing the Xbox One’s cache can help improve its overall functioning. However, unlike other consoles, there’s no way to clear the cache from a simple menu. You’ll have to get physical.

1. Turn off your Xbox One using the power button on the console.

2. Once your Xbox One has completely powered down, unplug the power cord from the back of the console. Don’t simply unplug the cord from the wall’s electrical socket – it must be disconnected from your Xbox One.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The power cord is the cord furthest to the left on the back of your Xbox One console. The HDMI cable and other connections can remain plugged in without affecting the cache.

3. Reconnect the power cord to both the Xbox One console and the electrical socket.

4. Watch for a small white light to appear on the Xbox One’s power brick (the rectangular part of the power cord). Once the white light turns orange, you can turn your Xbox One back on.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Look for the light on the shorter edges of the Xbox One’s power brick. The light itself is rather small, and thus can be easy to miss.

Your Xbox One‘s cache should now be clear, and it should run more smoothly.

