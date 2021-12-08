How to clear the cache on your PS4 to help it run faster

To clear your PS4’s cache, you’ll need to fully power cycle it. Tech Insider

You can clear the cache on your PS4 by unplugging the console after a full shutdown.

Clearing the cache on your PlayStation 4 can improve your console’s performance, especially if it’s been running slowly.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Nearly every device and app has a cache. The cache stores temporary data, like pictures and icons, and lets your device load that data quickly. It can help make webpages, menus, and games start faster than they would normally.

But if your cache gets too full, it can have the opposite effect: Eventually, your console will start slowing down.

If your PlayStation 4 is running slowly or giving you error messages, try clearing the cache to smooth things out.

How to clear the cache on your PS4

Clearing your PS4’s cache involves giving it a full power cycle.

1. Turn off your PS4. It needs to be completely turned off to clear its cache — Rest Mode won’t work.

While the PS4 is shutting down, its indicator light will blink. Wait until it stops blinking and just goes black.

You shouldn’t unplug your PS4 while it’s in Rest Mode — turn it off first. Sony

2. Disconnect the PS4’s power cord from the back of the console. Don’t just unplug the cord from the wall — it needs to be disconnected from the PS4 itself to clear the cache. Depending on what version of the PS4 you have, the power cord might be in a different spot than in the photo below.

Disconnect the power cord, also called the AC power cord. Sony

3. Wait at least 30 seconds, then plug the cord back into the PS4 and turn it on.

You’ve power cycled your PS4, and cleared the cache along with it.