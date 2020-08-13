How to clear the cache on your Nintendo Switch to delete unneeded files and help the system run smoothly

- To clear the cache on your Nintendo Switch, head to the “System Settings” menu.
- Clearing the cache on your Switch can free up storage space and help the system run more smoothly.
- When you clear the cache on your Switch, you’ll lose the passwords saved on your system.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
If you’re lucky enough to have been gaming with a Nintendo Switch all summer, then it’s probably time to clear the system’s cache.
When you go too long without clearing out your Switch’s cache of stored data and temporary files, it can affect how the device runs.
So whether you’re ready to resell your Switch, or simply want to bring it back up to speed, here’s how you can clear your cache through your Switch’s settings.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Nintendo Switch (From $US299.99 at Target)
How to clear the cache on a Nintendo Switch
1. Turn on your Nintendo Switch, and go to the home screen.
2. From the list of options at the bottom of the screen, select “System Settings” – it’s the icon that looks like a gear.
3. In the left sidebar, scroll to the bottom and click “System.”
4. Scroll to the bottom of that menu to select “Formatting Options.”
5. “Reset Cache” will appear at the very top. Click it. You’ll be prompted to close any open games or apps – click “Close” if you’re asked to.
6. Click “Reset” to finalise.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to unfreeze a Nintendo Switch in 4 different ways when it stops responding
-
‘What is Nintendo Switch Online?’: How to play Nintendo Switch games online, and get free games
-
How to stream live gameplay from your Nintendo Switch to Twitch
-
‘Can you watch Hulu on a Nintendo Switch?’: Yes, you can – here’s how to set up the Switch’s Hulu app
-
How to download Nintendo Switch games onto your console, or enter a download code to get a game
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.