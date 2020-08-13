How to clear the cache on your Nintendo Switch to delete unneeded files and help the system run smoothly

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to clear the cache on a Nintendo Switch.

To clear the cache on your Nintendo Switch, head to the “System Settings” menu.

Clearing the cache on your Switch can free up storage space and help the system run more smoothly.

When you clear the cache on your Switch, you’ll lose the passwords saved on your system.

If you’re lucky enough to have been gaming with a Nintendo Switch all summer, then it’s probably time to clear the system’s cache.

When you go too long without clearing out your Switch’s cache of stored data and temporary files, it can affect how the device runs.

So whether you’re ready to resell your Switch, or simply want to bring it back up to speed, here’s how you can clear your cache through your Switch’s settings.

How to clear the cache on a Nintendo Switch



1. Turn on your Nintendo Switch, and go to the home screen.

2. From the list of options at the bottom of the screen, select “System Settings” – it’s the icon that looks like a gear.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can change the settings while your Switch is docked or in handheld mode.

3. In the left sidebar, scroll to the bottom and click “System.”

4. Scroll to the bottom of that menu to select “Formatting Options.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Be sure that you have your passwords remembered or saved somewhere else, as clearing your cache will log you out of most Nintendo services.

5. “Reset Cache” will appear at the very top. Click it. You’ll be prompted to close any open games or apps – click “Close” if you’re asked to.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select the ‘Reset Cache’ option.

6. Click “Reset” to finalise.

