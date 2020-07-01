How to clear your cache in Internet Explorer and speed up your browsing and loading speeds

Oliver Rossi/Getty Images If clearing your Internet Explorer cache doesn’t improve performance, you might need to try a new browser.

You can clear the cache in Internet Explorer to improve its performance if you are having loading issues with the browser.

You can find the cache controls in the “Internet options” dialog box under the Tools menu in Internet Explorer.

If you don’t absolutely need to use Internet Explorer, you should upgrade to Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.

If you’re having trouble with loading on Internet Explorer on your Windows 10 PC – in particular if certain web pages won’t open or if the browser is running very slowly – you might need to clear the cache. In some cases, a large or corrupted cache can slow down the browser and cause rendering problems.

Before you clear your cache, it’s important to note that Internet Explorer is an obsolete web browser and is no longer actively supported by Microsoft. Unless you absolutely need to use it, such as for a Line of Business application that does not work on any other web browser, you should migrate to a newer browser, such as Microsoft Edge or another alternative like Chrome or Firefox.

If you need to use Internet Explorer and still want to know how to clear your cache, here’s how to do it.

How to clear the cache in Internet Explorer

1. Open Internet Explorer.

2. Click the Tools menu in the upper right corner. Depending on your version of the browser, it will either be labelled “Tools” or will appear as an icon of a gear.

3. In the drop-down menu, choose “Internet options.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find your Internet options in the Tools menu.

4. On the “General” tab, and in the “Browsing history” section, click the “Delete” button.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider This will take you to a menu where you can decide what to clear from your cache.

5. At a minimum, make sure that “Temporary Internet Files and website files” and “Cookies and website data” are selected. Also consider clearing the checkbox for “Preserve Favourites website data.”

6. Then click “Delete.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Clear as many areas of the browser cache as you can to solve any performance issues with your browser.

7. After a few moments, your cached data will be deleted and you can see if Internet Explorer’s performance improves.

