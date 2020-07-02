How to clear the Bluetooth cache on your phone or tablet to fix issues with your connection

Shutterstock It’s easy to clear the Bluetooth cache on your devices.

You can clear the Bluetooth cache on your smartphone or tablet to fix issues with your Bluetooth connection.

On an iPhone or iPad, clear the Bluetooth cache by unpairing all your Bluetooth devices and then restarting the device.

On an Android device, you can unpair your devices, but you can also clear the cache more thoroughly through the Apps menu.

If you’re having trouble pairing a new Bluetooth device, or staying connected to one you’ve already paired with, it might mean the Bluetooth cache on your device has been corrupted.

Luckily, clearing the Bluetooth cache is easy to do, and should solve common connectivity issues. Here’s how to do it on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

How to clear the Bluetooth cache on your iPhone or iPad



1. Open the Settings app and tap “Bluetooth.”

2. If you’re having trouble with a specific device that’s already paired, find it in the My Devices list and tap the “i” icon to its right, then tap “Forget This Device.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Remove problematic Bluetooth devices to clear them from the cache.

3. If your problem with Bluetooth is more general – for example, you can’t pair any new devices – forget every Bluetooth device in the My Devices list. (You’ll need to re-pair them again later.)

4. Follow the steps in “How to restart and force-restart any iPhone model” or “How to restart and force-restart any iPad model” to restart your device.

After your iPhone or iPad restarts, the Bluetooth cache will be cleared and you can re-pair your devices to use them again.

How to clear the Bluetooth cache on your Android phone or tablet



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Connections” and then tap “Bluetooth.”

3. If you’re having trouble with a specific device that’s already paired, find it in the Paired Devices list and tap the gear icon to its right, then tap “Unpair.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Clear the cache of problematic devices by tapping the gear icon and choosing ‘Unpair.’

4. If your problem with Bluetooth is more general – for example, you can’t pair any new devices – unpair every Bluetooth device in the Paired Devices list. (You’ll need to re-pair them again later.)

There’s also a more thorough way of clearing the Bluetooth cache by going through the Apps menu.

1. Open the Settings app, or go back to the main settings page.

2. Tap “Apps.”

3. Tap the menu icon and then choose “Show system apps.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You’ll need to show system apps to see the Bluetooth settings.

4. In the list of apps, tap “Bluetooth.”

5. Tap “Storage.”

6. Tap “Clear cache.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Clear the cache in the Bluetooth settings.

Now, restart your Android device and try to re-pair your devices and use Bluetooth again.

