How to clear your Amazon browsing history in 4 simple steps, or disable its tracking

- You can clear your Amazon browsing history quickly and easily via the main menu at the top of the site.
- From the same section, you’ll also have the option to turn on the option to have Amazon stop keeping track of your browsing history going forward.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A browsing history can be a useful tool to rediscover items you liked but forgot to mark down or add to your shopping cart. But sometimes you also want to clear out your browsing history for certain reasons.
For your Amazon account, it’s very easy to clear your entire browsing history with a few clicks. Alternatively, you also have the option to delete specific items from your history from the same section of your account, or disable your browsing history from showing.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to clear your Amazon browsing history
1. Go to amazon.com and log into your account, if needed.
2. Click “Browsing History” in the top menu.
3. Click the down arrow next to “Manage history.”
4. Select the “Remove all items from view” button.
You’ll also have the option to delete specific items from the browsing history page. To do that, simply scroll down and select “Remove from view” below the item you would like to remove. Or, from that screen in the “Manage history” section, you instead could opt to turn off the browsing history to stop keeping a record of your searches on Amazon.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to cancel your Amazon Music subscription on your iPhone using a web browser
-
How to shop at Amazon Go, the cashierless store where you can take your items and ‘just walk out’
-
How to watch Amazon Prime on your iPhone and download content to your phone for offline viewing
-
‘Does Amazon accept Venmo?’: It doesn’t directly, but here’s how you can use a Venmo Card instead
-
‘Can you watch Amazon Prime on Roku?’: You can – here’s how to download and watch Prime Video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.