How to clear all of your conversations on Snapchat through your account settings

Meira Gebel
ShutterstockYou can clear all of your conversations on Snapchat using the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Most frequent Snapchatters know that every photo, video, and text sent on the app is grouped under their “Conversations.”

Your conversations can be found by swiping right on Snapchat’s home screen – this page is titled the Friends page.

But sometimes conversations pile up. And there’s not really an easy way to manage them, other than creating group chats to consolidate them.

So if you are looking to wipe your conversations tab clean, follow the steps below.

How to clear all conversations on Snapchat

1. Launch the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. On the home screen (where you take photos and videos), select your profile icon in the top left-hand corner. This will bring you to the menu.

Clear1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap the Menu icon in the top left.

3. On the menu screen, tap the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner. This will take you to your Snapchat’s Settings.

Clear2Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect the Settings icon.

4. In Settings, scroll to find “Clear Conversations” under the submenu Account Actions. Select it.

Clear3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderScroll to find Clear Conversations.

5. A list of all your Snapchat conversations will populate the screen. To the right of each username is an “x” icon – select it.

Clear4Meira Gebel/Business InsiderTap the ‘x’ icon to the right.

6. A pop-up will ask if you want to clear the conversation. Tap Clear. Repeat the action by going down the list of conversations.

Clear5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Clear to delete the conversation.

Note that Snapchat will not delete any messages marked as “Saved” in the chat – and texts, photos, or videos that you have sent may still be accessible for whoever you sent it to.

